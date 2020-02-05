Insider Selling: Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Major Shareholder Sells 209,807 Shares of Stock

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) major shareholder S.A. Total sold 209,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $1,842,105.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

S.A. Total also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total alerts:

On Monday, February 3rd, S.A. Total sold 319,128 shares of Total stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $2,779,604.88.

On Friday, January 31st, S.A. Total sold 499,786 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $4,268,172.44.

On Wednesday, January 29th, S.A. Total sold 211,677 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $1,854,290.52.

On Monday, January 27th, S.A. Total sold 400,408 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $3,363,427.20.

On Friday, January 24th, S.A. Total sold 157,602 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,377,441.48.

On Tuesday, January 21st, S.A. Total sold 180,612 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $1,582,161.12.

On Wednesday, January 15th, S.A. Total sold 173,058 shares of Total stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $1,465,801.26.

Total stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.91. 2,313,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,571. Total SA has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $58.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.606 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 37.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,504,169 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,014,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351,860 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Total by 842.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,222,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $323,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561,821 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Total by 9.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $84,334,000 after purchasing an additional 144,325 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Total by 0.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,904 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Total by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 945,792 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,302,000 after purchasing an additional 95,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.