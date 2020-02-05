Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the chip maker on Sunday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Intel has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Intel has a payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Intel to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

INTC traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.78. 11,583,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,991,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Insiders sold a total of 82,146 shares of company stock worth $4,611,285 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

