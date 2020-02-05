InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Stake Increased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 557.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.17. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $71.02.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IHG. Deutsche Bank began coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

