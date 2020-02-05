International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 792 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) has been assigned a GBX 792 ($10.42) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 691.36 ($9.09).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 625.20 ($8.22) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 624.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 523.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion and a PE ratio of 3.91. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1 year low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

