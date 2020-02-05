International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Trading Down 12.8%

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) shares traded down 12.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, 2,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 52,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

About International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS)

International Isotopes, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt teletherapy sources, and radioisotopes and radiochemicals for medical research, pharmacy compounding, and clinical applications. The company operates in six segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, Fluorine Products, Radiological Services, and Transportation.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for International Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.