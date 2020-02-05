InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) to report $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for InterXion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. InterXion reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that InterXion will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow InterXion.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.77 million. InterXion had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.51%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INXN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in InterXion by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,507,000 after purchasing an additional 366,540 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in InterXion during the fourth quarter worth $28,564,000. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in InterXion by 23.8% during the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,495,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,853,000 after acquiring an additional 287,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in InterXion by 17.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,211,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,291,000 after acquiring an additional 181,507 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in InterXion by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,014,000 after acquiring an additional 116,197 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INXN traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $88.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,174. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.30. InterXion has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $102.66.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

