InterXion (NYSE:INXN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of InterXion (NYSE:INXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INXN. Zacks Investment Research cut InterXion from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. InterXion has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.25.
NYSE INXN traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.59. 1,037,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.30. InterXion has a one year low of $60.14 and a one year high of $102.66.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of InterXion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of InterXion in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of InterXion during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of InterXion during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in InterXion during the third quarter worth about $161,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About InterXion
InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.
