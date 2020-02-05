InterXion (NYSE:INXN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of InterXion (NYSE:INXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INXN. Zacks Investment Research cut InterXion from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. InterXion has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.25.

NYSE INXN traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.59. 1,037,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.30. InterXion has a one year low of $60.14 and a one year high of $102.66.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $177.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.77 million. InterXion had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InterXion will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of InterXion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of InterXion in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of InterXion during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of InterXion during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in InterXion during the third quarter worth about $161,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

