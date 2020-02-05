Interzone Price Down 14.3% This Week (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Interzone coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Interzone has a total market cap of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Interzone alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,211.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.71 or 0.02059343 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $381.55 or 0.04141887 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.26 or 0.00741001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00124597 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.11 or 0.00815325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009784 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00027347 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.85 or 0.00693151 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Interzone Coin Profile

Interzone (ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone . The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Interzone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Interzone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.