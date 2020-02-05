Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.40 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.40 ($2.79) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.56) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group set a €2.40 ($2.79) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.40 ($2.79) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.28 ($2.65).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 1-year high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

