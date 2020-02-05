Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

ISNPY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of ISNPY stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 86,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,949. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.10. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $16.05.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

