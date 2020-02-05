Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) Shares Purchased by Third Security LLC

Third Security LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,514,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531,655 shares during the quarter. Intrexon accounts for 66.8% of Third Security LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Third Security LLC owned 0.46% of Intrexon worth $413,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intrexon during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Intrexon during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Intrexon by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,503 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Intrexon during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Intrexon by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intrexon alerts:

In other news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $27,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,473.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Bostick sold 6,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $38,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,139.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,066 shares of company stock valued at $213,533. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Intrexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of XON traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.36. Intrexon Corp has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $8.77.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.16 million. Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 393.13%. Equities analysts predict that Intrexon Corp will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrexon Profile

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON).

Receive News & Ratings for Intrexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.