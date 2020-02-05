INTRUM AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of INTRUM AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.75 and last traded at $27.75, approximately 412 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average is $26.34.

About INTRUM AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITJTY)

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. It offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services. The company also provides payment services, such as reminder, payment guarantee, and VAT services; collection services consisting of debt collection, debt surveillance, and debt purchase services; and e-commerce services, including credit management, payment solutions, and collection services.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for INTRUM AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTRUM AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.