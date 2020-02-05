Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSAE) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSAE) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.56 and last traded at $25.56, approximately 25 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter.

