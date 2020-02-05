Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Stock Position Increased by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Financial Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Financial Advisory Group owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 489,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,413,000 after buying an additional 14,509 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 41,080 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 72,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCN stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $21.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,174. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

