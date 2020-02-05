Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:VCV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,065. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82. Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

