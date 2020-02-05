Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (FXA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on February 10th

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0118 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00212.
FXA stock opened at $66.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.34. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $72.41.
About Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust
Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.