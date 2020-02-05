Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (FXA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on February 10th

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0118 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00212.

FXA stock opened at $66.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.34. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $72.41.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

