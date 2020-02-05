Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $68.46

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.46 and traded as high as $69.41. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF shares last traded at $69.38, with a volume of 14,246 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.62.

In other news, insider Dwyer Paul acquired 501,852 shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $1,405,185.60. Also, insider (Tony) Robinson Antony purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Jackson Financial Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 73,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PSI)

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

