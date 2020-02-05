Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Position Reduced by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 99,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,652. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $27.78 and a one year high of $32.29.

