Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Issues Q4 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) updated its fourth quarter 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.51-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. Invesco Mortgage Capital also updated its Q4 guidance to 0.51-0.53 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

NYSE:IVR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 86,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,778. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.29 and a beta of 0.75. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.80 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

