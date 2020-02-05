Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.66 and last traded at $46.66, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.87.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.

