Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) Trading 1.7% Higher

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)’s share price traded up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.14 and last traded at $62.14, 388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.12.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 507.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

