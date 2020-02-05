Invesco Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Invesco Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS)’s share price was up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.79, approximately 231 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IUS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Strategic US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Strategic US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Strategic US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco Strategic US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

