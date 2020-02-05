Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0493 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.
Shares of VGM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.37. 154,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,557. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89. Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $13.44.
Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls Company Profile
