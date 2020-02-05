Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0493 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of VGM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.37. 154,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,557. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89. Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $13.44.

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

