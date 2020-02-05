Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

IIM traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,179. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $15.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

