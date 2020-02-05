Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.
Shares of VMO stock remained flat at $$12.92 on Wednesday. 5,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,393. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.
Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Company Profile
