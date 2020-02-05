Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of VMO stock remained flat at $$12.92 on Wednesday. 5,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,393. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

