Investment Partners LTD. Sells 292 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,508 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.6% of Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 40.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.04.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.68. 3,107,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,560,607. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $138.52 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.51 and a 200-day moving average of $182.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

