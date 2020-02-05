Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,460 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,518% compared to the average daily volume of 68 call options.

SKYW opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.28. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $66.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $743.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is 7.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 8,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

