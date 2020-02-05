Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,151 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,151% compared to the average volume of 92 put options.

In related news, President Amelia Varela sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $282,816.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,876 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,070.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 740.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1,449.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $44.79.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

