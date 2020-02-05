IONChain One Day Trading Volume Tops $243,921.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. One IONChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. IONChain has a market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $243,921.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded up 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.98 or 0.03067161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00200914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00029481 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00131601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

