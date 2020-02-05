Ionix Technology (OTCMKTS:IINX) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Ionix Technology Inc (OTCMKTS:IINX) shares rose 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85, approximately 2,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83.

Ionix Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells portable power banks and LCD screens in the United States, Hong Kong, and the People's Republic of China. The company provides electronic equipment, such as power banks for use in iphone, ipad, mp3/mp4 players, PSP gaming systems, and cameras; and LCD screens for use in video capable baby monitors, tablets and cell phones, and televisions or computer monitors.

