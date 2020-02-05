Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Director Sells $969,937.50 in Stock

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $969,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Iqvia stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.04. 3,328,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,150. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $164.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Iqvia by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,161,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Iqvia by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,237,000 after acquiring an additional 559,040 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Iqvia by 25.0% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,760,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Iqvia by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Iqvia by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 677,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,225,000 after acquiring an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

