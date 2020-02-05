Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $170.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IQVIA Holdings' looks strong on the back of its technological suite. Its efforts to help clients gain a deep understanding of the healthcare system and its related processing by providing access to real-world data is appreciable. With increasing presence in emerging markets, IQVIA Holdings should benefit from the growth opportunities in the life sciences industry. The company's shareholder-friendly moves boost investors' confidence and positively impact earnings per share and consequently its share price. The stock has outperformed its industry in the past year. On the flip side, higher interest expense and increase in depreciation and amortization is likely to weigh on the company’s bottom line. High debt may limit the company’s future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Foreign currency exchange rate risks is a concern.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Iqvia in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Iqvia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra raised Iqvia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.16.

IQV stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.50. 56,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. Iqvia has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $164.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.56.

In other news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,215 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 379.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iqvia by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Iqvia in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Iqvia in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

