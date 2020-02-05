Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.25

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.25 and last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 187303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 2.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,309 shares in the company, valued at $27,403,744.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,393,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,803,000 after acquiring an additional 111,879 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,938,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,732,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,137,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,035,000 after purchasing an additional 185,925 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.