iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 323.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.31. 633,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,052,586. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.99. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $118.64 and a 12-month high of $148.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

