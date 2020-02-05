iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24 on February 7th

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.242 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $143.58 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $118.64 and a one year high of $148.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.99.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

