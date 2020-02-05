iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1533 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $113.13 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.57 and a one year high of $114.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.79.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

