iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1533 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.
NASDAQ IEF opened at $113.13 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.57 and a one year high of $114.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.79.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
