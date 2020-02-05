iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Raised by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 16.3% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,114 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,902,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 237,373 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,041,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,914 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $330.61. 3,622,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,540,822. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $326.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $269.47 and a fifty-two week high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

