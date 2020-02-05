iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Raised by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.35. 2,497,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,540,822. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $269.47 and a 52-week high of $334.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

