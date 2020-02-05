iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $165.21

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $165.21 and last traded at $165.03, with a volume of 1571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $163.44.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $914,000.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

