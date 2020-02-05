iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (BATS:HYDB)

iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2433 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF stock opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. iShares Edge High Yield Defensive Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.43.

