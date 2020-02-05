iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Sigma Planning Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 785,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,833 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $51,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 318,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after acquiring an additional 64,167 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 40,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.34. 2,205,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.43. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

