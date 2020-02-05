iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (GBF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on February 7th

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2343 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

GBF opened at $119.73 on Wednesday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.81 and a 1-year high of $120.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.61 and a 200-day moving average of $118.44.

About iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

