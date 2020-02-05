iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0269 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMO opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $26.48.

