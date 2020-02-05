iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 18,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 17,796 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,276,000. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,276,000.

Shares of HYG stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.03. The company had a trading volume of 35,918,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,970,520. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.99 and its 200 day moving average is $87.14. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.3658 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

