iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2859 per share on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th.

NYSEARCA HYGH traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $89.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,761. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $90.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.36.

