iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 234.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2,830.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period.

Get iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

EMB stock opened at $115.40 on Wednesday. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.36 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.411 dividend. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.