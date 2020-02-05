iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.256 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of MBB opened at $108.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.12. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $104.59 and a 52-week high of $108.90.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

