iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Rinet Co LLC

Rinet Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Rinet Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after acquiring an additional 38,109,492 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,193,000 after acquiring an additional 532,711 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,154,000 after acquiring an additional 790,105 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,946,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,035,000 after acquiring an additional 428,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,285,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.45. 1,703,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,604,270. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.