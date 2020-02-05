iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Increased by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,208,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,378 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 9.3% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $83,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 48,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,230,000 after acquiring an additional 38,109,492 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 21,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,604,270. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.62. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.