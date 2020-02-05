iShares National Muni Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSEARCA:MUB)

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2151 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

MUB opened at $115.42 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $115.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.69 and a 200 day moving average of $114.26.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

